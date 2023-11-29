Brief lockout lifted for Taylorsville junior high school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Eisenhower Junior High was placed on lockout protocol briefly Wednesday after a report of a suspicious man near the school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Eisenhower Jr. High has entered Lockout Protocol due to a suspicious individual near our campus,” says a statement issued by the Granite School District. “There is no direct threat to the school and the protocol was enacted out of an abundance of caution by law enforcement. … Students are safe and secure inside the building.”

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said the protocol was lifted within minutes.

“Police were able to identify a suspicious individual off campus and have taken them in custody,” an update says. “The Lockout Protocol is no longer needed. To be clear, no threat was made to the school or students. School will be released as normal. Once more, the protocol was precautionary in nature.”