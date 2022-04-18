Brigham City Fire crews knock down structure fire

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Brigham City Fire Department responded early Monday to a house fire.

The call was dispatched at 12:05 a.m., and crews arrived at the scene, at 774 E. 300 South, eight minutes later.

Arriving crews found smoke and fire coming from the carport, a BCFD statement says. Residents had evacuated the structure.

“The fire was extinguished at 1:30 a.m.,” it says. “Damage is estimated at $75,000. No injuries were sustained to emergency personnel. Fire units from Corinne and Willard also responded for mutual aid.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Property owners and renters are encouraged to install, routinely check, and always maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors within their homes,” the BCFD statement says.