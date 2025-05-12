Brigham City man found deceased in Corinne hot spring

CORINNE, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered at Stinking Springs, located at approximately 9200 W. Highway 83, in Corrine.

A BESO news release issued Monday said the body was discovered Friday morning.

“At approximately 08:35 hours, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Corinne Fire Department, and Brigham City EMS were dispatched to the scene following a report of a deceased male located in the water,” the release says.

“Upon arrival, responding units found a male, later identified as Eusevio Leyva, 69, of Brigham City, deceased.”

Detectives from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner responded, the release says.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Leyva’s death is ongoing.”