Brigham City man wins top prize in adventure-themed sweepstake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City man learned last week he was the winner of the Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop’s 2021 Grand Sweepstakes.

The man, whose name was given as Adam P., won a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2021 Polaris RZR with a travel trailer, which he received Thursday, Dec. 17, in Salt Lake City.

“He and his wife accepted the prizes and said it was an extra bonus to end an exciting year, just getting married in August,” said a statement issued by organizers of the contest, sponsored by Maverik and Coke.

The Boundless Sweepstake was part of Maverik’s ongoing series of sweepstakes in partnership with popular brands to offer regional customers across 11 states, offering adventure-themed prizes throughout the year.