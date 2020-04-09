Brigham City offers $500 reward in ‘gang’ vandalism case

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in Brigham City are offering a $500 reward in connection with a public vandalism case with messages that appear to be gang related.

The reward is offered to whomever can provide information that leads to the apprehension and successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects in the case.

“Many of the vandalism cases have occurred at city parks and are visible to children,” says a statement shared by the Brigham City Police Department. “The graphitti claims to be related to gang activity.

“We believe the suspect(s) likely live in the local area. Therefore, Brigham City is offering a reward of $500 to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the responsible party(s) involved.”

The department said officials appreciate the ongoing help they recieve from the commuity.

“If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Detective Herbert at 435-734-6674 or 435-734-6650. Thank you.”