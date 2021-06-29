Brigham City officials searching for person who ‘intentionally’ set fire

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham City officials are searching for a person who “intentionally” set a grass fire using fireworks.

“Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:23 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a grass fire at the mouth of Perry Canyon,” said a Facebook post from Brigham City Fire Marshal Assistant Chief Mike Young. “Reports from dispatch indicated a vehicle had driven up to the area, ignited fireworks, then drove away.”

A Box Elder County fire warden, who was returning from a previous grass fire, was in the area when the call came in.

“The warden was able to quickly contain the fire and prevented it from spreading any further,” the post said. “Crews from Brigham City along with the warden extinguished the remainder of the fire and remained on scene for approximately one hour to ensure the fire area was cold-out. This fire was intentionally set! We are asking for anyone who may have any information as to who and why this fire was started, is encouraged to contact the Brigham City Fire Marshal, and/or the Perry City Police Department.”

The fire marshal can be reached by calling 435-226-1411 and the Perry City Police Department can be reached by calling 435-734-3800.

The post added: “The pictures show the fireworks used to start the fire. As you can see, (the cones and silver cans mark the many points of ignition) this fire was deliberate. We are all enduring serious weather conditions beyond our control, fires such as these are a threat to all. Please, if you have or think you have information, don’t hesitate to call.”