Brigham City PD: Human remains found in garbage bag by construction crew

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A black garbage bag found near 2600 W. Highway 13 Wednesday about 2 p.m. has been found to contain hair and bones, the Brigham City Police Department announced.

The construction crew that found the bag believed it to contain trash, the statement says.

“Upon further inspection of the bag, they observed hair and bones,” the news release says.

“Officers responded to the area and confirmed that the contents of the bag were human. Currently, the Brigham City Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide.”

Members of the public who may have useful information on the case are asked to call investigators at 435-856-7023.