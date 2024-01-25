Brigham City PD seeks would-be vehicle burglar

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a would-be vehicle burglar.

“Brigham City Police Department is asking for your detective skills in assisting us with identifying this incognito individual that was caught on camera trying to break into vehicles,” BCPD said on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“If your detective skills are on point and you have any information or can identify the individual in these pictures, please call the non-emergency dispatch at 435-753-5227 and reference case number 24-b00706.”

The department took the opportunity to remind people to lock their cars and trucks and to take any valuables or personal belongings with them.