Brigham City PD shares image of tattoo from human remains, seeks leads on victim identity

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham City Police investigators home sharing an image similar to a tattoo found on human remains will spark a memory and lead them to someone who can identify a victim found Wednesday, dismembered and partially decomposed, in a black garbage bag found discarded near Highway 13.

Railroad workers found the bag, near 2600W. Highway 13, during the cleanup of a construction area. The workers called dispatch.

“Members from the Brigham City Police Department and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 14:05 p.m. and confirmed that the bag contained the body of a deceased individual,” a Brigham City Police statement says.

“The scene was secured and the Office of the State Medical Examiner, Weber Metro CSI, and Weber and Box Elder Counties’ Search and Rescue members and K-9s were called to the scene. An intensive and detailed search of the surrounding area was conducted, and evidence was collected.”

The remains were taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, which conducted a forensic examination of the remains. Evidence was collected to be scientifically processed, to determine the sex, race and age of the victim, as well as produce a DNA profile.

“During this examination, it was discovered the remains were dressed in clothing consistent with a female (a black hooded sweatshirt and leggings),” the news release says.

“Additionally, a distinct heart-shaped tattoo was observed on the victim’s left bicep area,” it says. “We are hopeful a friend or family member of the victim’s may recognize this tattoo, which could aid in the expediency of our investigation.

“Brigham City Police Department is working diligently to quickly identify this victim and is seeking the public’s help in doing so. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 435-856-7023.