Brigham City police investigating spate of vandalism to vehicles

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham City police are investigating after a spate of vandalism to vehicles.

In the period from 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, in the northeast part of town, three vehicles’ windows were broken, while in the southeast part of the town, a further three vehicles’ windows were broken, said a Facebook post from Brigham City Police Department. In the southwest part of town, three vehicles’ windows were broken and one vehicle’s window was scratched.

Between Monday at 6 a.m. and Wednesday at 6 a.m., two more vehicles’ windows were broken in the southeast part of town.

The post added: “Please note the number of criminal mischief cases wherein multiple vehicles had their windows shot out with what appears to be a BB or Airsoft pellet gun. All vehicles were parked on the street.”

Anyone who has information on the vandalism is asked to call Brigham City PD on 435- 734-6650.