Brigham City woman pronounced dead after found in Box Elder Creek

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City woman reported missing at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday was found in Box Elder Creek shortly after police arrived at her residence to investigate.

The woman was found unresponsive, Brigham City Police said in a 1:24 a.m. news release. She was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, and she was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival, Brigham City Police Detective Crystal Beck told Gephardt Daily.

Officials believe the woman was in her 70s, Beck said.

