Brigham Young University cancels classes through March 18

PROVO, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University has canceled all classes through March 18, at which time classes will resume remotely.

A post on the BYU website said: “Classes on March 13, 16 and 17 are canceled. All courses at BYU, including its Salt Lake Center, will resume March 18 through remote instruction. Some courses cannot reasonably meet remotely, such as lab courses or performance-based courses. College deans will communicate with departments about any specific exceptions.”

The following modifications also have been announced:

Travel Home

BYU encourages students to consider leaving campus and returning home to finish winter semester through remote coursework, the website said. “We recognize individual circumstances may not allow this,” the website said. “Services and on-campus housing will continue to be available for those who choose to remain.”

All study abroad programs and performing tours scheduled for spring term have been canceled.

Public events on campus

Beginning March 16, all gatherings for performances, concerts, public lectures and conferences will be canceled until further notice.

Commencement and Convocations

Gathering for these events is canceled. Individual colleges will determine if convocations will be streamed.

Devotionals and Forums

Gathering for Devotionals and Forums for winter semester is canceled. A broadcast will be available through BYUtv each Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. Further information about each broadcast will be forthcoming. The March 24 Forum with Dambisa Moyo is postponed.

NCAA Athletic Events

Effective immediately, all athletic events on BYU’s campus will be suspended.

Women’s Conference

The BYU Women’s Conference will not be held on the BYU campus April 30 and May 1, 2020. Organizers are looking into streaming options and will share more information about those options as it becomes available.

For more information visit BYU’s website here.