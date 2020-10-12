Brigham Young University to delay start of winter semester by one week

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University is delaying the start of winter semester by one week, officials said Monday morning.

A tweet from the Provo university said: “BYU plans to continue with an in-person winter semester with the same modes of instruction as fall semester 2020; remote, in-person and hybrid classes. This is subject to change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance from state and local governments.”

Students can begin adding winter semester classes to registration carts now, the tweet said. Priority registration runs Oct. 19 through 23.

“Winter semester classes begin Jan 11 and end April 14,” a follow-up tweet said. “BYU is delaying the start of winter semester by a week to allow more time between the holidays and the first day of classes. The academic calendar will continue as previously scheduled, including holidays and exam prep day.”