Brighton Resort opens for 2023-24 winter season Saturday

BRIGHTON, Utah, Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Brighton Resort will open for the 2023-24 winter season Saturday.

Located at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon, the ski resort will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning Saturday, initially featuring only the Majestic lift. Adult lift tickets are available on Brighton Resort’s website for $59 each.

Additional lifts will be opening soon, resort officials said, promising an expanded range of skiing and snowboarding options.

Parking reservations currently are not required but will be starting Dec. 1, resort officials said.