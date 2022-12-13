Brighton Town Council announces $150 fines for vehicles in roadways

BRIGHTON, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s about to get pretty expensive to park on public roadways in Brighton.

The Unified Police Department soon will begin enforcing a Brighton ordinance that fines motorists $150 for parking on public roadways in and around the town atop Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The Brighton Town Council passed the ordinance to address parking problems in the canyon, including vehicles blocking roads and private driveways, and hampering or preventing emergency vehicle access.

“We are not doing this for revenue,” Brighton Mayor Dan Knopp said in a news release. “We are trying to encourage people to do the right thing. We make travel hard and potentially put lives in danger when vehicles are parked in the roadway.”

The ordinance allows for a simple notice of violation to be issued to owners of illegally parked vehicles, and vehicles parked on private roads will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to UPD.

Police have been issuing warnings since Friday to those illegally parked in the area. The warning and educational period will continue until next week, when officers will begin enforcing the fine, according to the news release.

“The town is hopeful that the public will realize the dangerous parking issues and will cooperate by either parking safely or using public transportation,” Brighton Town Councilwoman Carolyn Keigley said. “We don’t want to issue large fines or tow cars, but safety is our top priority.”

The Utah Department of Transportation is assisting Brighton with educating motorists about parking in the area. Violations will be processed by the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District.