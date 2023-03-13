Broadway at the Eccles announces 2023-2024 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced its upcoming season of shows, aimed at delighting Utah theater fans.

The seven shows, beginning next fall, are:

“My Fair Lady” runs Nov. 12-18 of this year. The show, from the Lincoln Center Theater, is by Entertainment Weekly as “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time.”The New York Times said this production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was.”

The musical, based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl given speech lessons by professor Henry Higgins as part of a bet he can help her pass as a “proper lady.” But along the way, Doolittle becomes attached to his “experiment.”

“Mamma Mia!” runs Dec. 19-24 of this year. Set on a sunny Greek island, it follows a daughter’s quest to determine the identity of her father by inviting three likely candidates to her wedding. The story is told through the music of ABBA.

“Six” plays Jan. 9-21, 2024. The six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into what is described as “a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.”

“Six” won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

“MJ” plays Feb. 27-March 3, 2024. It’s based on the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Created by Tony-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “‘MJ’ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status,” its description says.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” plays April 2-7, 2024. Based on the Hollywood film, the show features an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and book by director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!,” BuzzFeed News wrote.

“Girl from North County” plays June 11-16, 2024. The musical, by book by Conor McPherson and Tony-winning orchestration by Simon Hale, the musical “reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before,” the description says.

Set in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, it tells the story of “a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.”

“Hamilton” returns to Utah July 31-Sept. 1, 2024.

“Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education,” the description says.

Tickets are on sale to current season ticket holders now.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed in June. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticket holder to join its waitlist for 23/24 season tickets.

Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. To stay up to date with all of the latest news, on-sale dates and presales for the upcoming season, sign up for the eCLUB.