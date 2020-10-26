Brother allegedly shoots brother in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department detectives are investigating a domestic incident in which a man was shot Saturday night.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said the shooting occurred at the Remington Apartments, 7400 S. State St. in Midvale, when two brothers got into a heated argument.

“One shot the other in the leg,” she said. “It’s not life-threatening, and he’ll be fine.”

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 9:30 p.m., and detectives arrived some time later.

It is believed that the victim is about 22 years old; however, it’s still early in the investigation, and Cutler was unable to confirm his age or release any other information about the incident until the investigation is complete.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information becomes known.