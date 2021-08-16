Brothers arrested after arranged drug deal in Murray, SBI agents say

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers are in custody and facing charges related to drug trafficking after State Bureau of Investigation agents say the two agreed to receive delivery of about six pounds of cocaine.

Daniel Watson Gray, age 38, and Dorian Paul Nehemiah Gray, 37, have each been charged with second-degree felony “distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance” following their arrests Sunday morning.

According to probable cause statements filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, SBI agents arranged on Sunday for a controlled delivery of approximately 6 pounds of cocaine to the brothers, who had been identified by the SBI as being involved with drug trafficking, specifically cocaine.

“At approximately 00:30 hours, surveillance agents observed as DANIEL GRAY received a backpack from a confidential source which contained approximately 6 pounds of cocaine,” the statements say.

The “source” who was previously arrested with the cocaine in Juab County had agreed to cooperate with a controlled delivery and had continuous phone contact with Dorian, who arranged the deal, the statements say.

“The source met with Daniel Gray, Dorian’s brother, at the Maverik convenience store at 4506 Commerce Drive in Murray, UT,” the agent wrote in the PC document. “I observed Daniel receive the backpack full of drugs. He left the parking lot and was quickly apprehended by agents as he left in a Pontiac passenger car.

“While Dorian attempted to arrange the transaction at the Maverik, he told the CS (cooperating source) that he was going to pay him and that he had money. The CS explained that they receive approximately $4,000 in compensation per trip of narcotics.”

The document goes on to state that agents who were at the brothers’ residence “observed Dorian leave, suspected to be searching for his brother Daniel.”

When agents seized Daniel’s cellphone, they could see that Dorian was continuously calling Daniel’s phone.

“Agents apprehended Dorian at 500 W 4500 S, Murray while he searched for Daniel. He was in possession of a large amount of cash in the area Daniel was arrested, which is suspected to be the compensation to the CS for trafficking the narcotics,” the statements say.

The SBI agents requested that the brothers be held without bail because either of them “would constitute a substantial danger to another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.”

The agents also expressed concern for the safety of the cooperating source “due to the vindictive nature of drug trafficking organizations,” and because Dorian Gray allegedly recently pointed a firearm at the source.

Daniel Gray and Dorian Gray were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Sunday.