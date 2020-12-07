Brothers arrested, allegedly fired multiple shots into Eagle Mountain home

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers were arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting up a house in Eagle Mountain, and both men are facing numerous felony charges in the case.

Hector A. Lopez-Tamayo, 21, and David Lopez, age unknown, have each been charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault, second-degree felonies

Eleven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, second-degree felonies

According to probable cause affidavits filed in Utah County by an officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at a home in Eagle Mountain early Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies found that multiple shots had been fired from the back of the home into the home.

Cameras at the front and back of the residence captured images of the suspects breaking the glass in the backdoor and firing six rounds into the house, the probable cause statement said. Rocks also were seen being thrown through a window.

“A trail of blood was observed on the back patio and around the house and down the street to the north of the residence,” the affidavit states.

Hector A. Lopez-Tamayo went to Timpanogos Hospital at about 6 a.m. Sunday to get stitches in his left hand, and it’s believed his injury is related to the shooting and breaking of glass in Eagle Mountain, according to the statement.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video from the scene and interviewed the victims, who said they believed the incident was related to their son.

Their son was the suspect in a November assault case, in which the suspects rammed a vehicle belonging to Hector Lopez-Tamayo. Hector’s brother, David Lopez, was driving the vehicle at that time and was listed as the victim in that case, the statement says.

The reporting deputy wrote that the victims’ son viewed the surveillance video and identified the man firing the rifle as Hector and the other man as David.

The son also told detectives what kind of vehicles Hector and David drive.

Detectives did a records check and found that Hector Lopez-Tamayo is the registered owner of one of the vehicles. They went to Hector’s home in Orem, where they observed his brother, David, driving the vehicle.

Detectives located and arrested David Lopez and seized the vehicle, in which they found two bullets between the door and the seat. The bullets are a .45 ACP handgun and a 7.62×39 rifle round consistent with the shooting in Eagle, the charging document states.

Later Sunday evening, detectives saw Hector Tamayo-Lopez leaving his residence and he was later detained at a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, after being read his Miranda rights, Hector refused to speak with detectives.

David Lopez, though, showed detectives the location of a vehicle he said contained the two guns used in the shooting.

Blood was found on the outside of that vehicle, and on the passenger side front door, and on the center armrest and front passenger seat, the affidavit states.

“This is the vehicle that David said Hector left Eagle Mountain in after the shooting,” the document states.

“Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force who are assisting with this case, have provided information that both Hector and David Lopez-Tamayo are involved in the sale of firearms and illegal drugs. Both are under investigation by the Task Force for these activities,” the statement says.

Both men were booked into the Utah County Jail, where they remain on a no-bail hold.