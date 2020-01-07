Brothers suspected of murder in California arrested in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — On Sunday, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and deputies from Grand and Emery counties arrested two men wanted in connection to a murder in California.

Arrested were 20-year-old Jeremy Bailey and 25-year-old Christopher Corbit, both of Porterville, California. The two are suspects in the murder of Adonis Tapia in Porterville on Thursday.

According to a news release from UHP, a trooper and Grand and Emery County deputies located a 2006 white Chevy Monte Carlo wanted in connection to the homicide.

They were advised that Bailey and Corbit were in the vehicle and were considered armed and dangerous.

The trooper and deputies attempted a traffic stop when the Monte Carlo came off Interstate 70 onto State Route 19, but the vehicle didn’t stop, and a pursuit ensued, the news release states.

The Monte Carlo went out of control at the west interchange of SR-19 and I-70 and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Bailey and Corbit were not injured in the crash, and were taken into custody without incident.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, in Visalia, California, posted on Facebook that the sheriff’s office Homicide Unit began tracking the suspects immediately after the murder.

The TCSO post said Bailey and Corbit, who are brothers, fled to Nebraska, where it’s believed they have family.

“On January 5th, in coordination with Nebraska State Patrol and Utah Highway Patrol, the suspects were spotted entering the State of Utah, where a pursuit ensued,” the Facebook post said.

TCSO homicide detectives came to Utah to assist with the investigation.

This is still an active investigation, and officials are not releasing a motive for the fatal shooting of Tapia.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, however, is trying to find the 2006 black Acura TL, with license plate 8HEZ274, the suspects are believed to have dumped shortly after the murder.

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.