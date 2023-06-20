Brush fire threatening 50 or more homes near Hurricane

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire in the Dixie Springs area near Hurricane had grown to 50 acres by Monday evening, threatening some 50 homes, officials said.

“The Dixie Drive Fire is burning in Washington County and is estimated at 50 acres,” according to Utah Fire Info, the state’s wildfire monitoring agency, in a press release just before 8 p.m. “ High winds are pushing the fire. Multiple resources responding including 2 air tankers. More information as it becomes available.”

A few minutes later the agency posted that the blaze had been renamed the Dixie Springs Fire and “ 50+ homes are threatened, but there are no evacuations at this time.

“The fire is burning in grass and running. Resources from Hurricane, St. George, Washington FD, BLM and FFSL are on scene. “