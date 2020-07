PROMONTORY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire is threatening structures in the town of Promontory Sunday.

“Resources responding to a new start in Box Elder County,” said a a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 11:45 a.m. “Fire is threatening structures in the old town of Promontory.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Promontory is 32 miles west of Brigham City.

