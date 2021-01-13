Brush fire, tree fire under investigation in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews in Sandy were called out to a couple of small fires in fairly close proximity Tuesday night.

The first incident, shortly after 10:30 p.m., was in the area of 9000 South and 500 West, where about a quarter-acre of brush was burning, Sandy Fire Battalion Chief Afton said. That fire was quickly contained.

“Then there was another fire at 642 West, 9535 South,” Afton said. “That involved a pine tree, and crews got it out quickly.”

No structures were threatened by either fire, but investigators are looking into what sparked the fires in the first place.

Anyone who has any camera footage of either area around the time of the fires is asked to call 801-568-2930 and ask for Investigations.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details becomes known.