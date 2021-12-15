Bryce Canyon National Park Main Road closed until Wednesday morning

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bryce Canyon National Park Main Road is closed until Wednesday morning due to winter weather conditions.

“Winter Road Update: the Main Road is temporarily closed at mile 3 due to a winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow at 11 a.m.,” said a tweet from Bryce Canyon National Park. “The Bryce Amphitheater area remains open.”

The tweet said the park is expecting between three and seven inches of snow with gusts up to 34 mph.

For more information about planning a winter visit to Bryce Canyon National Park click here.