Bryce Canyon National Park program to celebrate Utah prairie dog day

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Bryce Canyon National Park is celebrating some of the park’s most visible characters Thursday with Utah Prairie Dog Day.

The programs, including talks, activities and a guest appearance from Petey Prairie Dog, are free with park admission.

Scheduled features on Thursday are:

9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Family-friendly activity booths in the plaza outside of the Visitor Center, and Utah Prairie Dog viewing table at edge of Visitor Center parking lot

4:30 o.m-5:30 p.m. — Nicki Frey, a professor at Utah State University, and Bonnie Stokes, a Utah State University research graduate student, will discuss Utah prairie dogs, their ecology, and translocation research at the Bryce Canyon Lodge Auditorium.

Utah prairie dogs have been extirpated in 90% of their historical range, an event news release says.

“Because most of the population occurs on private land, this threatened species is continually in conflict with landowners due to burrowing. Additionally, Utah Prairie Dogs can cause a health risk to humans if they locate a colony near homes, businesses, and hospitals.

“The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has been relocating Utah Prairie Dogs from private to public land since the 1970s, to reduce conflicts while protecting the species,” the release says. “While often the best management option available, relocations have been largely unsuccessful due to the natural high mortality of Utah Prairie Dogs.”

Recently, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Utah State University, and the Bureau of Land Management have partnered to experiment with ways to improve Utah Prairie Dog survival once relocated, the release says.

“Come learn what makes Utah prairie dogs so special, and how different strategies to improve relocations are helping to protect and conserve this amazing species.”

Classrooms are eligible for a fee waiver, the release says. Find more information here.