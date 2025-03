BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Bryce Canyon National Park‘s southern scenic drive to the end of the park is now reopened to visitors.

“Our crews worked tirelessly to get the road open for our weekend visitors,” says a statement issued Saturday by the park. “Thank you, road crews!

“If you decide to visit the southern end of the park, be aware that there may be snowy or icy patches along the road. Follow the posted speed limit and stay safe!”