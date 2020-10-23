Bryce Canyon Nat’l Park ask for public’s help looking for missing visitor

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bryce Canyon National Park officials are asking the public’s help in looking for missing visitor Mark Langenbach.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, he “parked his vehicle at the Sheep Creek/Swamp Canyon trailhead and had shared a plan to hike the 4-mile loop,” the notice says. “He was expected to check in to a hotel in Bryce Canyon City later that evening, but did not arrive. His car was located at the trailhead. His current whereabouts are unknown.”

Langenbach may be wearing a tan sun hat, glasses, a black/green hydration pack, tan shorts, or possibly tan or denim pants, and carrying a walking pole, a notice from the park says.

Anyone who may have information on Langenbach’s location is asked to contact the Garfield County Sheriff at 435-676-2678.