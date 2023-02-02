Building evacuated at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base reported through a social media post that a building was evacuated after people inside reported an unusual smell inside.

The incident was reported at 9:40 a.m., the statement says.

“The building was evacuated, and an undetermined number of individuals voluntarily went to area hospitals for precautionary check-ups,” it says.

“The base is unaware of any serious illnesses. The building is still evacuated as response teams work to determine the cause of the smell.”

No additional details were released, including which building was affected and the nature of the odor.

Gephardt Daily will have more information once we learn the stink of it.