Bull moose claims Evanston Ranger District office his own

UTAH, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Forest Service, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, is warning visitors to beware of moose, which can claim territory anywhere. Including outside the Ranger District office in neighboring Wyoming.

“Please be aware that there is a young bull moose that has claimed the front door to the Evanston Ranger Station and the tree right in front,”says the Facebook post from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

“People can call the Evanston office 307-789-3194, but he does hang around the building all day.”

That office is at 1565 Highway 150, Evanston. We mention the address so you can steer clear, not visit. A bull moose can weigh 1,500 pounds, run 35 miles an hour versus an athletic human’s 6.5 to 8, and trample anything that makes him feel threatened.