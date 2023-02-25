Bull moose claims Evanston Ranger District office his own

UTAH, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Forest Service, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, is warning visitors to beware of moose, which can claim territory anywhere. Including outside the Ranger District office in neighboring Wyoming.
“Please be aware that there is a young bull moose that has claimed the front door to the Evanston Ranger Station and the tree right in front,”says the Facebook post from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
“People can call the Evanston office 307-789-3194, but he does hang around the building all day.”
That office is at 1565 Highway 150, Evanston. We mention the address so you can steer clear, not visit. A bull moose can weigh 1,500 pounds, run 35 miles an hour versus an athletic human’s 6.5 to 8, and trample anything that makes him feel threatened.
- “Looks like he wants to become a junior ranger. Swear him in already!”
- “This is their home.”
All in fun, but we feel compelled to end with a voice of reason:
- “Let him be, he is just trying to survive this long winter.”