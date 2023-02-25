Bull moose claims Evanston Ranger District office his own

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Photo: U.S. Forest Service

UTAH, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Forest Service, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, is warning visitors to beware of moose, which can claim territory anywhere. Including outside the Ranger District office in neighboring Wyoming.

“Please be aware that there is a young bull moose that has claimed the front door to the Evanston Ranger Station and the tree right in front,”says the Facebook post from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

“People can call the Evanston office 307-789-3194, but he does hang around the building all day.”

That office is at 1565 Highway 150, Evanston. We mention the address so you can steer clear, not visit. A bull moose can weigh 1,500 pounds, run 35 miles an hour versus an athletic human’s 6.5 to 8, and trample anything that makes him feel threatened.

Facebook followers, as they are wont to do, shared comments:
  • “Looks like he wants to become a junior ranger. Swear him in already!”
  • “I want one. Can you relocate him to my place here in WV?”
  • “If you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring him inside.”
  • “Please provide food. He needs a name, Bullwinkle?”
  • “Sweet boy.”
  • “I couldn’t love this more! He needs you to build him a little hut so he can get warm!”
  • “Oh my goodness!!! He’s so cute!”
  • “He wants in!”
  • “He knows where the snacks are… who’s hiding the goldfish?”
  • “This is their home.”
Smokey Bear Image Smokeybearcom
  • “Waiting to talk to Smokey, no doubt!”
  • “Smokey. Woodsy. Now introducing Moosey!”
  • “Give him a job!”
  • “Please post video of a ranger walking into the office, giving a tip of the hat with a gravelly ‘howdy’ to the moose.”

All in fun, but we feel compelled to end with a voice of reason:

  • “Let him be, he is just trying to survive this long winter.”
Photo National Forest Service

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here