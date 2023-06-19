Bullet bike rider arrested after allegedly fleeing Logan police, UHP troopers at high speed

LOGAN, Utah, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man was booked into the Cache County jail Sunday, two days after he allegedly fled from Logan City police.

Charging documents for Kaleb Daniel Holderness say an officer first spotted the suspect on Friday just after noon. The orange bullet bike did not have a license plate, and Holderness was not signaling before a turn, which it made without waiting for the light to turn green.

“The motorcycle also turned into the left lane instead of the right,” charging documents say. “I initiated my emergency lights but the motorcycle wasn’t yielding. I activated my sirens and the motorcycle accelerated quickly away from me. I followed the motorcycle and during that time he switched lanes at least twice without using a signal.

“My patrol car got up to 83 mph in a 35 mph zone trying to catch up to the motorcycle but the motorcycle was still gaining distance. The motorcycle went between southbound vehicles at 1000 N. Main St. and ran the red light almost getting hit by a truck. I terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.”

On Sunday, a motorcycle matching the same description, also with a blond man driving, was reported as attempting to evade Utah Highway Patrol troopers, the statement says.

“The troopers were able to stop the motorcycle and driver. The driver was identified as Kaleb Holderness. Kaleb was found to have a denied driver license and no motorcycle endorsement. The motorcycle was not registered and not insured. Kaleb told troopers he lives in the Logan area but his driver license shows a Tooele address.”

Holderness was booked on suspicion of:

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Speed contest or exhibition on highway, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

11 infractions for traffic offenses, speeding, driving without a registration and more

He was ordered to be held without bail.

Holderness’ arrest was the second to make headlines recently. A Magna man was charged with fleeing troopers after the UHP released a plea for information and two videos. See that story and the videos here.