Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms among those investigating Provo fire

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 9, 2015 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigative specialists were on the scene of the Provo State Street fire Sunday, a little more than 24 hours after the blaze was knocked down.

“This morning, investigators from Provo Fire & Rescue, Provo Police, the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene of the State Street fire to determine the origin and cause of the fire that destroyed three buildings under construction on the morning Feb. 8,” says a video posted Sunday by Provo Fire & Rescue.

An early estimate places the fire damages at $4.3 million.

The fire was first reported at 2:58 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews responded to the area of 1620 S. State St.

“First arriving unit found one four story apartment building under construction fully engulfed in flames,” Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire & Rescue Fire Captain and Deputy Fire Marshal, said in a message to Gephardt Daily.

Photo by Provo Police

“Fire spread to two more units. We were able to contain the fire before it spread to the fourth unit. We had a second alarm response meaning all units from Provo City responded as well as units from Springville and Mapleton. There were no injuries reported and the fire is currently under investigation.”

Photo by Provo Police

Crews battled the flames for about four hours before the fire was out. Related power outages knocked out electricity to much of Provo.

Provo police have shared a request for information and cell phone or security recordings that could help investigators. See the notice below.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as updates are available.