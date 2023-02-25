Bus art? Yes, and trains; UTA launches art competition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority has announced its 2023 art competition to decorate bus and train lines and elsewhere.

“My BeUTAHful Community Student Art Competition is now open for submissions through March 20, 2023,” the agency announced on social media. “This competition gives students the chance to self-express through public art, spark joy and creativity in others’ lives, enhance the public transportation experience, and represent all things Utah.”

Utah K-12 students are invited to submit visual art based on this year’s theme: Imagine – Lead – Change. Learn more and submit your artwork here. Twelve winners from four age categories will be selected by a panel of community artists. The winning artists will receive a $100 VISA gift card, a UTA Rider’s License pass, tickets to the Utah Arts Festival, and $100 for their teachers to use on classroom supplies.

“These young artists will share their work with thousands of people through a ‘moving art gallery’ on UTA buses and trains,” UTA said.

Their artwork will also be displayed around the community in parks, libraries, and at the 2023 Utah Arts Festival.

Visit the art competition website to learn more about the My BeUTAHful Community Student Art Competition and to submit your visual artwork today! Submissions will be accepted till March 20, 2023.

UTA partners in the event are the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, Utah State Library, Utah Division of Indian Affairs, Utah Arts Festival, and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs.