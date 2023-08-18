Bus driver with history of crashes charged with negligent homicide in Jordan High School student’s death

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A school bus driver with a history of crashes has been charged with negligent homicide following the January death of a Jordan High School student.

Gary Arden Rollins, 71, had been involved in six accidents since 2018 while driving buses for Canyons School District prior to Jan. 27, when he hit and killed sophomore Jennifer Flores, 15, police said.

Flores was in a crosswalk with an active walk signal at the intersection of 8375 South and State Street when she was hit and run over by the school bus, according to charges filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court.

The bus was stopped at a red light on Princeton Avenue while Rollins waited to turn left onto northbound State Street, charging documents state.

Flores was on the northeast corner of State Street and entered the crosswalk when directed by the signal, charges state.

Video from the bus indicates Rollins was looking at the “vehicles stopped at the red light that he must clear in order to make the lefthand turn” when he made the turn and hit Flores with the bus, according to charging documents.

The bus also ran over the girl with the driver’s side front and rear wheels, charges state.

“Witnesses yelled for [Rollins] to stop as he had hit someone and yelled for [him] to move the bus as [Flores] was partially trapped under the rear wheel,” according to the charges.

Rollins stopped and then released the brake, which caused the bus to roll backward off the girl, but “then proceeded to drive forward over [the girl] with his rear wheel for a third time,” charges state.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say video also shows Rollins “holding a route map in his hands” and noted he “reviewed it multiple times during the drive,” including while stopped at the red light prior to the fatal accident.

Rollins told police he “heard a thump, and realized he had hit something but did not realize it was a child until witnesses started yelling,” charges state.

Rollins has been charged with negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, an infraction.

Canyons School District officials said the bus was taking 16 Hillcrest High School students home when it was involved in the fatal accident. Some of the students observed the accident and were asked to provide witness statements to police, district officials said.