Bus-motorcycle crash leaves cyclist critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a collision with a bus Friday afternoon.

Details were pending on the crash on Redwood Road with a Utah Transit Authority shuttle bus at 2320 S. Traffic was expected to be slowed at the intersection for crash scene processing and mop-up possibly as late as 8 p.m, according to a Utah Department of Transportation alert on social media.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the motorcycle driver was in critical condition when he left the crash scene in an ambulance for a hospital.

