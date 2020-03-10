Businesses evacuated after gas leak at 8th Street and Washington Boulevard in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple businesses were evacuated after a gas leak in the area of 8th Street and Washington Boulevard in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from Ogden Police Department said the following:

“At approximately 2 p.m, Dominion Energy was performing routine checks on their gas lines. The technician checked the lines in the area of 8th Street and Washington Boulevard and obtained extremely high readings. Several surrounding areas were also showing high levels.”

Assistance was requested from Ogden police and fire departments.

Washington Boulevard from 7th Street to 9th Street was shut down and several businesses were evacuated.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

As of 3:30 p.m., Dominion was still attempting to locate the source of the leak. It’s estimated that the road will reopen at 5:30 p.m.