Butterfield Canyon closed after juveniles roll car down ravine

BUTTERFIELD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Butterfield Canyon was closed Saturday morning for the extraction of a car that went down a steep embankment.

The incident happened Friday night, but involved three juveniles who didn’t report the accident, Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police spokeswoman, told Gephardt Daily.

“They decided to go off an embankment and ended up sliding down. The car rolled. They climbed out and walked home, and didn’t tell anybody,” Cutler said.

“So we weren’t notified until about 7:30 this morning when Mom called.”

None of the teenagers suffered serious injuries, Cutler said.

Cutler said at 12:30 p.m. Saturday that Butterfield Canyon would remain closed during the vehicle extraction, which she expected to be complete soon.

Butterfield Canyon, in southwest Salt Lake County, is in the Oquirrh Mountains, near Herriman.