Bystander helps rescue driver from burning vehicle in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist who happened upon a vehicle on fire with two people inside in Diamond Valley early Friday is being hailed as a hero for helping get the driver to safety.

Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue was alerted by an Apple Watch that its owner had been involved in an accident on state Route 18 in Diamond Valley about 2 a.m., the agency stated on its Facebook page.

While crews were en route, another motorist, Jayden Darrington, stopped and called 911 to report that a vehicle had rolled and was on fire with two occupants trapped inside, the post states.

Darrington then worked with Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dustin Killpack to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle and carry them to safety, fire officials said. The passenger in the burning vehicle was able to get out on their own following the crash, the post states.

Both patients were transported to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

“DVFR would like to thank all the agencies who responded to this critical call for their cooperation and assistance,” the post states. “In particular, the heroic efforts of Sgt. Killpack and Jayden Darrington saved the lives of the vehicle’s occupants. We commend them for their selfless assistance.”

SR-18 was closed in both directions while crews investigated the crash; the cause remains under investigation, fire officials said.

“We remind everyone traveling on SR-18 to drive defensively and observe all posted speed limit and traffic signs,” the post states. “As growth across Washington County increases traffic on the corridor, it is important to pay attention and avoid excessive speeds and risky passing maneuvers.”

The St. George Police Department and Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash, the post states.