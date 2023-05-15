Bystanders pull man from Jordan River in South Salt Lake, begin life-saving efforts

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after falling into the Jordan River.

Salt Lake Lake police say the man fell into the river about 4:15 p.m. “while playing on its shores” near 3300 South.

Bystanders spotted the man and pulled him from the river near 3300 South about 4:15 p.m., South Salt Lake Fire Capt. Ian Nelson told Gephardt Daily.

Witnesses began life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived to continue treatment and transport him to a hospital, Nelson said.

“With the record snowfall melting, our streams and rivers are flowing higher and faster. This makes accidental falls significantly more dangerous. We urge all citizens to use extreme caution near our streams and rivers,” the South Salt Lake Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.