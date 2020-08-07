Bystanders rescue woman from fiery crash in Plain City

PLAIN CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bystanders pulled a trapped woman from the fiery wreckage of her car on Friday, and first responders arrived at the Plain City scene to prepare the woman for helicopter transport to a hospital.

“We apologize to those of you awoken by sirens this morning,” says a social media post by the Plain City Fire Department. “We had a vehicle rollover that started on fire spreading to the trees and brush surrounding.

“The patient was trapped inside the vehicle and received a large burn injury in addition to the trauma from the rollover, but bystanders stopped and pulled her out of the vehicle saving her life.

“We are so grateful to them for risking their own safety for a stranger.”

The fire department put out the blaze, with help from Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department and Weber County Sheriff’s Department.

“If anyone knows who the bystanders were that helped save this patients life please let me know I would very much like to talk to them,” the PCFD post says. “Thank you!”