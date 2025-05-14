BYU announces Brian Santiago as new athletic director

PROVO, Utah, May 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University has formally announced Brian Santiago as its new athletic director.

Following a national search to replace Tom Holmoe, who retires this summer, BYU has selected a familiar face. Santiago is a 27-year-veteran at the university, most recently serving as Holmoe’s deputy athletic director.

BYU President C. Shane Reese said in statement Tuesday that he is excited about Santiago’s promotion.

“Brian has a track record of leadership and an ability to lead BYU Athletics as we navigate the complex and rapidly evolving waters of college athletics,” Reese said.

“It’s become clear to me throughout this search process that Brian will seek to strengthen BYU’s academic and spiritual mission, and he understands how it blesses the lives of our student-athletes.”

Santiago spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning.

New athletic Brian Santiago is pictured in this file photo shared by Brigham Young University

“I’m excited,” he said. “These are exciting times, and it’s been overwhelming the last 24 hours to see how much people around this world care about BYU athletics, I’ve literally heard from people from every part of the world reaching out, excited about the future, excited about what’s happening. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Santiago said he was “humbled to stand on the shoulders of great leaders and mentors that have helped prepare me for this day. Over the last 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Tom Holmoe, one of the best human beings and athletic directors in the business. Tom, I’m grateful for your mentorship and friendship, you always made sure we were in this together, and we’re a better person. You prepared me for this day, and I’m committed to carrying forward the legacy.”

New athletic Brian Santiago is pictured in this file photo shared by Brigham Young University

Santiago praised the athletics department and student athletes.

“We’re blessed at BYU to have world class coaches and student athletes that bring us all so much joy. Sitting here and looking out at our coaches now, and I’m inspired by what they’ve accomplished and what we’re going to accomplish together. All I’ve ever wanted to do is help you fly on this field and in life, and every one of us in the athletic department, every single person in the athletic department is united in that purpose.

“That’s why we come to work every day to help the student athletes and our coaches fly. We believe in you, and we will enthusiastically walk the path with you in this relentless pursuit of excellence.”