BYU announces contract extension for head football coach Kalani Sitake

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University has announced a contract extension has been finalized for head coach Kalani Sitake that extends the leader of the Cougar football program through the 2025 season.

“We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come,” BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani’s culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by.”

Sitake led the Cougars to an 11-1 season in 2020, finishing the season ranked No. 11 nationally, BYU’s best ranking since the 1996 season. He was named a finalist for the 2020 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year. Sitake had five NFL Draft picks following the season, including quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets.

The former BYU fullback has also been involved in building BYU’s Built4Life career development and NIL program, the news release said. Built4Life is designed to support BYU student-athletes in developing critical life skills, facilitating professional development opportunities and connecting classroom learning directly to relevant employment opportunities.

“I really appreciate the support for BYU football from Tom Holmoe and President Worthen along with all of our administration at BYU,” Sitake said. “I am excited about the future of our program and committed to continue to do everything we can for the benefit of our great student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”

Since being named the 14th head coach to lead the BYU program in December 2015, Sitake has led the Cougars to three bowl victories and wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, Arizona and Boise State. Sitake, 38-26 overall, is just the fourth head coach of the BYU football program since 1972 when Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards took over the program. He is the first former player under Edwards to become BYU’s head coach.

The Cougars open the 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4 against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.