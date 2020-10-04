BYU-Boise State football game to be played Nov. 7

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University and Boise State University announced the two schools will play football on Nov. 7.

The game will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, said a news release from BYU.

The universities were originally scheduled to play on that date as part of a 10-year scheduling agreement, prior to the Mountain West Conference’s decision on Aug. 10 to postpone its 2020 season due to challenges with the management of the COVID-19 virus.

“The annual game between BYU and Boise State has become a much-anticipated regional rivalry between two universities with great football traditions,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “We are pleased the Mountain West Conference determined to play football in 2020 and worked with Boise State to allow this previously scheduled non-conference game to be played.”

Boise State went 12-2 overall last season and won the Mountain West Conference title after going a perfect 8-0 in the league. The Broncos played in the Las Vegas Bowl, losing to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 38-7 but still finished the year ranked No. 19. BYU handed Boise State its only loss of the 2019 regular season, edging out the Broncos, 28-25, at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars and the Broncos have met 10 times since 2003, including every year since 2012, the news release said. Boise leads the series 7-3. The annual game is part of an agreement between the two schools that began with a four-game series from 2012 through 2015 and was later extended through the 2023 season in September 2011. In September 2019, the universities announced another contract agreement for 10 additional games from 2025 through 2034. The series alternates every year between LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo and Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

With the Boise State game back on the schedule, BYU currently has nine football game scheduled in 2020. Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the Boise State football game will be announced at a later date.