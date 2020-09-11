BYU confirms 258 COVID-19 cases, 218 active

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University has confirmed 258 COVID-19, cases during fall semester, 218 of which remain active.

In a notice BYU officials say will be updated each Friday, BUY reports that of the 258 cases, 40 people are now out of isolation.

The total number, 258, represents 0.6 % percent of the campus community, the statement says. The 218 active cases represent 0.51 % percent of the campus community.

“The number of reported cases includes students, faculty and staff who tested positive while either working at BYU or enrolled in classes during fall semester (beginning Aug. 28) and have been physically present in the local campus community,” the statement says.

Weekly Total Week 1 (8/28–9/3) 16.7 117 Week 2 (9/4–9/10) 20.1 141

Total number of reported cases during summer term (166), spring term (16) and winter semester (21) was 203.

“We ask the BYU campus community to help us track the spread of COVID-19,” the notice says.