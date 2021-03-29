BYU cops search for campus ‘groper’

PROVO, Utah, March 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU police have issued a “Timely Warning Notice” alerting students of two separate incidents involving a campus groper Sunday.

According to BYUPD, there were “two separate incidents involving BYU female students who were allegedly groped by an unknown male suspect.

“The first attack took place at approximately 1:10 PM at Helaman Halls between the Cannon Center and Taylor Hall and the second attack occurred at approximately 2:40 PM on 800 North on the south sidewalk next to the Life Sciences Building.”

The suspect is described as:• white male

• between 25 and 40 years of age

• thinning or balding blond hair

• average build

• between 5’9” and 6’ feet tall

• wearing dark glasses, a black mask, black puffy coat and light colored pants.

Police are encouraging students to travel with a companion and to immediately report any incidents or suspicious activity to BYU Police at 801-422-2222.

If you are a survivor of sexual misconduct, BYU has extensive resources to help. Details about resources: https://advocates.byu.edu