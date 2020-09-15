BYU disciplines 15 students for violating COVID requirements

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University said Monday that 15 students have been disciplined for refusing to follow the school’s COVID-19 safety requirements.

“We stand behind our warning that if someone chooses not to follow BYU’s COVID-19 safety requirements, on-campus privileges will be restricted,” the university said in a series of tweets.

Disciplinary measures include “suspension or restrictions from on-campus participation, such as classes, work or in-person campus services.”

“BYU has repeatedly & urgently asked members of our campus community to please be intentional right now to keep themselves and our community safe,” the school tweeted.

Most students are complying — on campus — with guidelines recommended by the university, as well as by local and state health departments.

BYU said it is “imploring our students to display this same kind of careful behavior off-campus for our community and our campus to stay safe.”