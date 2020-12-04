BYU football to face Coastal Carolina Saturday

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University and Coastal Carolina University on Thursday announced a football match up between the two schools on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be on site for the match up, and the game will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. MT on ESPNU, said a news release from BYU.

Coastal Carolina was originally scheduled to host Liberty on Saturday, prior to COVID-related issues preventing Liberty from playing.

“We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion.” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “It’s good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.”

Coastal Carolina comes into the game with a 9-0 record, sitting in first place in the Sun Belt Conference and No. 14 nationally. The Chanticleers are coming off of a 49-14 win last week on the road against Texas State, a common opponent that BYU has also faced. The 9-0, No. 8 Cougars beat Texas State 52-14 at home.

BYU and Coastal Carolina are two of only three 9-0 teams in the nation.