BYU hires Weber State head coach Jay Hill to run Cougars’ defense

PROVO, Utah, December 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has announced the hiring of Jay Hill, suddenly the former head coach of the Weber State Wildcats, to run the Cougars’ defense.

“I am pleased to announce Jay Hill as our associate head coach and new defensive coordinator,” Sitake said. “Jay is a leader. I have worked with Jay for nine years while we were at Utah together, so I know first-hand how like-minded we are defensively, how great of a recruiter he is and how committed he is to developing players. He has done an amazing job everywhere he has been, including building and leading the Weber State program most recently, and I’m excited to now have him here at BYU.”

Hill has 22 years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt, including the past nine seasons as the head coach of the Weber State.

“I’m very excited to be joining Kalani and the rest of the BYU staff,” Hill said in a BYU press release. “They have an outstanding program that wins on and off the field. BYU’s brand is nationally recognized and respected, and I can’t wait to get to coaching, recruiting and winning in the Big 12.”

During the 2022 season, Weber State posted a 10-3 record and advanced to the second round of the Football Championship Series playoffs, the BYU press release noted. It was Weber State’s first FBS win in 29 years as the Wildcats beat bowl-bound Utah State 35-7 in Logan.