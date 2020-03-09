BYU: Individual diagnosed with COVID-19 attended Marriott Center basketball game Feb. 22

PROVO, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County man who tested positive for the coronavirus attended a BYU basketball game at the Marriott Center on Feb. 22.

According to the Utah County Health Department, the individual had mild symptoms during the basketball game and the chances of him infecting others are considered low.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, leader of Utah’s COVID-19 Community Task Force, confirmed man was the is the same person diagnosed with the illness March 6th. It’s believed he contracted the virus aboard a Princess cruise earlier in the month.

BYU informed the public of the incident Monday in a statement posted on Twitter. “As a precaution, those who were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to let them know of the possible exposure.”

A second tweet said health officials were contacting individuals who had close contact with the patient in order to determine their potential exposure to COVID-19.

“State and county health officials indicate there is no ongoing risk within the Marriott Center,” officials said. “All high-touch surfaces are regularly disinfected. No closure of the facility is necessary at present.”

BYU will continue to assess the safety of hosting large gatherings on campus and will respond promptly to new information. For more information on COVID-19, please visit http://coronavirus.utah.gov or http://BYU.edu/coronavirus.