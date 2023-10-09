BYU Jerusalem Center students moved to shelter briefly on Monday; asked to remain on site through Tuesday at least

JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Students at Brigham Young University‘s Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies were moved into a shelter Monday after rocket attacks from militants in Gaza continued and sirens sounded in Jerusalem.

“Everyone at the Center, including students, moved to the Center’s shelters for the short duration of the attack,” says a statement issued on the Center’s website. “Rockets on a trajectory toward greater Jerusalem, which includes the western-most parts of the municipal area, trigger the alarms.

“The rockets were either intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system or fell harmlessly in rural areas between Gaza and Jerusalem. However, damage and injuries from overnight rocket attacks were reported in Ashkelon (between Gaza and Tel Aviv) and Israel towns bordering Gaza.”

Israeli Defense Forces continue to battle Hamas militants “in towns and areas bordering Gaza as well as bombing targets in Gaza,” the statement says. “The death toll and serious injuries continue to mount on both sides. Israel formally declared war, which sounds ominous, but was done in order to give the government certain powers that it did not have without the declaration. Nothing in the declaration changes the nature of the conflict that started early Saturday morning.”

Image Google Maps

Disturbances have been reported in Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem, the statement says.

“However, areas around the Center and most of Jerusalem remain calm, but tense, with a heavy Israel security presence.”

The 94 students and others were at the Center all of Monday and have been asked to remain at the Center on Tuesday, the statement says.

“Students were in classes much of Monday and will be in classes much of each day this week. Following classes there are some student-organized activities and study time.

“This afternoon the students, faculty and their spouses, and service couples met with the Center’s admin team for a full briefing on the situation. While we have tried to keep everyone at the Center well-informed, this was an opportunity to ask questions and express concerns. Academic plans for the coming weeks were also discussed.”