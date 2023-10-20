BYU Jerusalem Center students who relocated to Greece go home Oct. 31

JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Students at Brigham Young University‘s Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies who relocated to Greece amid the current Israeli-Gaza conflict are scheduled to return home Oct. 31.

The 93 students and faculty, service couples and faculty members’ families previously relocated from Israel to Greece on Sunday, center officials announced.

“We leave behind Eran Hayet, JC Exec Director; Tawfic Alawi, JC Associate Director; Tarek Safadi, Head of JC Security; and nearly 50 local employees and their families,” center officials said a security update Sunday. “These beloved and trusted individuals and families — Israelis and Palestinians — remain in harms way. We ask that you pray for their safety and well being.”

Students were moved into a shelter Oct. 9 after rocket attacks from militants in Gaza continued and sirens sounded in Jerusalem.